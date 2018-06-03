Van Buren Police Department To Host First Youth Police Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Van Buren Police Department will host its first-ever youth police academy this month.

Police Chief Jamie Hammond sits down with 5NEWS evening anchor Daren Bobb to discuss the academy which will include instruction in traffic enforcement, accident investigation, crime scene investigation, interview/interrogation, media relations, basic first aid, CPR certification, fire safety, defensive tactics/use-of-force and firearms safety.

For more information or if you have any questions, email Corporal George Edelen at gedelen@vanburencity.org.