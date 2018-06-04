× Arkansas Set To Host South Carolina In Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Less than 24 hours after clinching a spot in the Super Regionals, Arkansas learned its opponent.

South Carolina finished undefeated in the Greenville Regional and travels to Baum Stadium this weekend. This is Arkansas’s seventh Super Regional and third at Baum Stadium. The Hogs have won four of six Supers and both at Baum Stadium (d. Missouri State 2-1 in 2015, d. Florida State 2-0 in 2004).

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks are very familiar with each other. Arkansas took three of four games from South Carolina this season, winning two at home during the regular season and one in the SEC Tournament at the end of May.

South Carolina is the only SEC team to win at Baum Stadium this season. Arkansas has won 13 straight games at home since the Gamecocks beat Blaine Knight 3-2 on April 12.

Arkansas holds a 40-33 all-time record against South Carolina including a 20-11 mark at home. The teams have split postseason games 2-2 in Omaha and 4-4 in the SEC Tournament.