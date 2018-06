× Escaped Inmate Recaptured In LeFlore County

SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities have captured an escaped LeFlore County inmate convicted of kidnapping, rape and child abuse.

Mark Riffey was arrested “without incident” Monday (June 4) afternoon near a gas station on Sunset Corner, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Riffey was serving time at the Juss Dunn State Prison in Muskogee County on the aforementioned charges, as well as charges for assault and battery on a police officer.