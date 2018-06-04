Fire At Rogers Motel Under Investigation

ROGERS (KFSM)– A fire damaged the Eighth Street Motel in Rogers early Monday morning (June 4).

According to nearby residents, the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at 918 S. 8th Street in Rogers.

Crews from the Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire has since been put out.

No one was injured in the fire, and a Roger Fire battalion chief tells us the damage was mostly contained to Room 109, where it began.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.