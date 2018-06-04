Flavors: D’s Family Restaurant Of Alma, Good Food Attracts Good People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors! Today we are at local Alma favorite, D’s Family Restaurant. Let’s head inside and see what all the buzz is about.

“We are rooted in Alma, everyone that comes in gets along, good food attracts good people,” said Tija Marrs.

They are opened seven days a week and serve a breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet every day.

“We always have fish, hushpuppies, friend chicken, and they do ribs that they slow cook all day,” said Marrs.

They also do special throughout the week.

“On Thursday night from 4pm – 8pm we have our all you can eat steak that’s included in the buffet,” said Tija. “Friday’s is our prime rib that is slow roasted and day and then seared to temperature; the prime rib is served as an entrée with two sides and a dinner roll.”

The best night of the week though is Saturday’s.

“On Saturday from 4pm – 8pm we our Seafood Buffett; the variety that you receive with the price that you pay is so good,” said Marrs. “You get a generous portion at a great price and no matter what you get you are going to leave happy.”

Don’t forget about dessert, D’s Family Restaurant has the perfect cool down for you after a hot and delicious meal to top on to your cobblers or bread pudding.

“We have eight premium ice creams available now, we have chocolate, strawberry supreme, vanilla bean, we’ve got a latte flavors, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, and butter pecan,” said Marrs.

The most important factor to manager, Tija Marrs though is community.

“We love Alma, we love the community, the families that come in and we really get to know our customers, we want you to be a part of our D’s Family,” said Marrs.

For this week’s Flavors, I’m Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: D's Family Restaurant