Fort Smith Schools Provides Meals For Free Starting Today

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Eleven schools in the Fort Smith area will offer free meals for those 18 and younger starting today (June 4).

The free meals program runs during the months of June, July and the beginning of August. With classes not in session, many kids may not get a meal while their parents are working, or because their parents simply can't afford to feed their children three meals a day.

The Fort Smith Public School District offers this free lunch program every year during the week, Monday through Friday.

The program is free for the kids, but adults can enjoy a meal as well for a fee. It will cost adults $2.50 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.

The program is available at several elementary schools in the area: Ballman, Barling, Beard, Fairview, Carnall, Howard, Morisson, Pike, Spradling, Sunnymede and Tilles, all in the Fort Smith School District.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45-9 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Fayetteville Public School District is offering a similar program. Anyone 18 or younger can enjoy a free lunch and snack. Lunch is served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and snacks are served from 1-3 p.m. Both take place at Owl Creek School on Rupple Road in Fayetteville.