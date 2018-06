× Lynyrd Skynyrd To Play Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Walmart AMP this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 28. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

Prices will range from $34.50 to $99.50.

The show will take place during Bikes, Blues, & BBQ weekend.