Mountainburg Police Raise Money For K9 Officer’s Surgery

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) – From his sloppy kisses to his wagging tail, you would never guess K9 officer Duke had a rough past.

“He came from a very difficult background,” said Police Chief Vincent Clamser, “We like to present him to the schools, kids to show that you can go from a very difficult past where you were abused and tied up in chains, and have a successful future.”

For the past year Duke has thrived within the Mountainburg Police Department.

He has also been used in cases in Sebastian County and Washington County.

But now he’s facing a new challenge, a torn CCL in his back right knee.

“The last two or three weeks he’s been in a lot of pain, he’s limping… he’s having to hold his leg up when he walks,” said Clamser.

That is why Duke will undergo surgery on Tuesday (June 5).

There is another obstacle; The surgery comes at a price tag of $3,000.

Money that is not in the department’s budget.

“Ultimately we’re responsible for that, but we’re trying to get some help from the community,”Clamser said, “They’ve been very supportive in the past to Duke.”

If you would like to help Duke, you can drop donations off at Mountainburg City Hall.

A GoFundMe page is also in the works. 5NEWS will update this story as soon as it goes live.