Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Sandra White – 4th Grade – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant With Fifth Child At 54
-
Service Dog Gives Birth While Waiting For Flight At Florida Airport
-
Alberto Sparks Landslide Threatening North Carolina Dam
-
What To Expect At Monday’s Apple Event
-
Florida And Mississippi Declare States Of Emergency Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Alberto
-
-
Ex-Marine Found Guilty Of Murdering Five Southern California Women
-
Nicole Clowney Talks Primary Election Win
-
Rutledge Announces Decision To Transfer
-
‘I am not a racist’: Attorney in rant video issues apology
-
Former Model And Young Son Die In Plunge From New York Hotel
-
-
‘It Terrifies Me’: Video Shows Stranger Enter Bedroom And Expose Himself As Baby, Mom Sleep
-
DNA Leads To Arrest In 1986 Murder Of Teen
-
Puppy Named ‘Monster’ Credited With Saving Owner’s Alabama Home