× Police: Springdale Woman Conspired To Murder Benton County Judge

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman is accused of conspiring to murder Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren because she believed he’d unfairly targeted her family.

Dorris Jenkins, 36, was arrested Saturday (Jun 2) in connection with conspiracy to commit capital murder. Her fiance, Adan Taylor, 21, was also arrested as an accessory.

While incarcerated in May at the Benton County Jail, Jenkins reportedly said she planned to have Karren killed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Saturday (June 2), Jenkins and Taylor unwittingly met at a Rogers motel with an undercover officer — someone she believed would be carrying out the hit on Karren.

Jenkins said Karren was unfair and had “been arresting her family” since 1997, according to the affidavit.

Jenkins initially said she had a list of 15 people she wanted killed, but was told that’d be too expensive, according to the affidavit.

After narrowing the list to Karren, Jenkins told the undercover detective she would barter a tablet and sound bar to have Karren killed.

Jenkins added she could provide an original print photograph of Marilyn Monroe — valued at $25,000 — as further payment, according to the affidavit.

After recording this conversation, the undercover officer asked to take a trip to a nearby gas station, where other detectives arrested Jenkins and Taylor.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said Monday (June 4) she couldn’t remember an incident when a judge or other high-level Benton County official had been targeted for murder.

“We take seriously all claims when someone’s life is in jeopardy,” Jenkins said. “No matter who it is, we investigate and pursue it.”

Karren’s office said the the judge was unable to comment Monday on the allegations.

Jenkins and Taylor are being held at the Benton County Jail with $1 million bonds. The pair have hearings set for July 16 in Benton County Circuit Court.