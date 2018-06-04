Poteau Police Seeking Suspect In Burglary Of Two Businesses

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Poteau Police are looking for the person who stole money from a cash register at the Strike-A-Lot Lanes and The Lounge.

The Lounge initially posted surveillance photos of the suspect on its Facebook page, stating the person had broken into both businesses May 30.

On Monday (June 4), the Poteau Police Department reposted the information and stated the suspect has been identified but has not been located. Police said they were not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Poteau Police Department at (918) 647-8620.