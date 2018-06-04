× Rogers Woman Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $50K In Disability Benefits

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $50,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration.

Shelly Spencer, 51, pleaded guilty Friday (June 1) in U.S. District Court to one count of theft of public money, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second count of concealing material facts as part of her plea deal.

Spencer told investigators she signed up for Title XVI disability benefits in October 2007, according to federal court documents.

Title XVI benefits — also known as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — were designed to help disabled individuals with little to no income.

Spencer married in January 2008, but failed to disclose this information when contacted by social security administrators in July 2008, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

By not divulging her marriage, Spencer continued receiving more benefits than she was entitled, eventfully collecting $55,421 between February 2008 and March 2018.

Spencer told investigators she withheld this information because she was afraid of getting in trouble, according to court documents.

Spencer is free on a $5,000 bond. Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.