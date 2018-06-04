× Three Former Hogs Up For College Football Hall Of Fame

IRVING, Texas (KFSM)–A trio of Razorbacks are on the 2019 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Darren McFadden, Brandon Burlsworth & Dan Hampton were among the 82 players and coaches on the ballot, announced by the National Football Foundation on Monday.

McFadden owns the Arkansas records for career rushing yards (4,590), rushing touchdowns (41) and 100 yard games (22). The running back was second place in 2006 Heisman Trophy voting and was drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Burlsworth went from a walk-on from Harrison High School to a third round draft pick by the Colts. In 1998, Burlsworth was named a First Team All-American, but died in a car crash shortly after being drafted in 1999. The Burlsworth Trophy honors Brandon’s legacy by recognizing the top college football player that started his career as a walk on, and is awarded every December in Springdale.

Hampton played defensive tackle for both coaches Frank Broyles and Lou Holtz. The First Team All-American totaled 239 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and six fumble recoveries. Hampton led Arkansas to the 1978 Orange Bowl title.

19 former Razorbacks have been inducted in to the College Football Hall of Fame, most recently Danny Ford.

The inductees will be announced on January 7, 2019.