The Heat Returns For A While

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A ridge of high pressure is moving back into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. It will raise our temperatures well over 90 degrees for the next several days.

Southerly winds will also help increase our humidity, making heat indexes soar into the 100s. The hot and sticky weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

This ridge will help shut down rain and storm chances. It may break down a bit by the weekend allowing a few stray showers and storms to develop in the Ozark region.

-Matt