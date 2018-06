× Arkansas 187 Reopens Across Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reopened Arkansas 187 across Beaver Dam.

The highway had been closed for maintenance of the dam, and work is expected to resume in July, the Corps said in a news release. That work will require the highway to be shut down again for an undetermined amount of time.

Until then, both lanes are open.

Information about Beaver Lake is available by calling the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.