Arkansas Representative Confronting Graffiti Problems In His Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPINGDALE (KFSM) -- More graffiti in Springdale has residents and one Arkansas state representative saying enough is enough after parts of his neighborhood were tagged.

Arkansas state representative Jeff Williams voiced his concerns on Facebook after finding new graffiti near his home, just a day after graffiti was removed from a newly built highway ramp in the region.

Williams and other residents pitched in to help a neighbor repaint a shed tagged with graffiti.

One resident said “It's sad to see whenever things like that happen, but it's nice to know that the community is helping out in some way and that the city is doing something to help prevent it in the future.”

We reached out to Springdale police to see if they believed the graffiti was gang related but we did not get an answer.