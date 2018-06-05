× Blaine Knight Drafted In 3rd Round By Orioles

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–After Blaine Knight was drafted last June in the 29th round by the Texas Rangers, the Bryant native chose to come back to Arkansas for his junior season with the goal of improving his draft stock. Mission accomplished.

On Tuesday, Knight was picked 87th overall by the Orioles.

Knight is 11-0 with a 2.74 ERA. The righty has struck out 88 batters in 95.1 innings and walked just 22 men. Knight’s career ERA is 3.00.

The Bryant High School graduate is the 214th draft pick in Razorback history and the first second round pick since Colby Suggs in 2013. Of the 44 previous drafts that have included at least one Hog, just 11 have seen a first or second round draft pick.

Knight has at least one more collegiate start as Arkansas takes on South Carolina in the Super Regionals this weekend.

Here are Knight’s career stats which have improved each season as a Razorback.