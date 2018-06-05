× Cole Drafted By Royals In 4th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Eric Cole has been a mainstay in the Arkansas lineup the past few seasons and the Kansas City Royals are hoping he’ll become the same for them in the future.

The Royals drafted the junior outfielder in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, pick number 122 overall.

Cole as a .328 batting average this season for Arkansas and has started all 60 games for the Razorbacks. Cole is second on the team with 47 RBI while adding 11 home runs and 26 extra base hits.

Heading into the 2018 season, Cole had a .276 career average for the Razorbacks with five home runs and 32 RBI in 87 games. The Southlake, Texas native improved his draft stock exponentially this season.

According to MLB.com, the No. 122 overall pick is valued at $451,200.