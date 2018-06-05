× Fayetteville Native Koch Drafted By Pirates In 5th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Grant Koch has known nothing but playing baseball in Fayetteville but that could soon chance as the Arkansas catcher was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Koch, a Fayetteville native, was a preseason all-american and is considered one of the top defensive backstops in the country was taken with the No. 144 overall pick.

After being named to the All-SEC first team as a sophomore, Koch was named to the All-Defensive team in 2018 while he hit .250 with seven home runs and drove in 34 runs. For his career, Koch has 22 home runs with 80 RBI in 149 games with the Razorbacks.

According to MLB.com, the No. 144 overall pick is valued at $364,600.