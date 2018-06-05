× Former Southside RHP Drafted By Royals

CONWAY (KFSM) – Tyler Gray might not have gotten the national recognition during his career at the University of Central Arkansas but that didn’t stop him from getting drafted in the seventh round.

The former Southside pitcher and reigning Southland Conference pitcher of the year was taken No. 212 overall by the Royals in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Gray recorded 19 career wins for UCA, including a 6-2 season in 2018 with a 3.32 ERA, while he finished his four year career with 284 strikeouts in 268.2 innings of work.

According to MLB.com, the No. 212 pick is valued at $201,800.