× Fort Smith School Board Votes To Raise Staff Member Pay

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith School Board voted Monday (June 5) to raise staff member pay.

The salaries of certified staff members will raise by 1.34 percent for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to the meeting agenda, the base pay of first-year teachers will increase from $37,950 to $38,050.

The pay raise is possible due to a 1.01 percent increase in foundation funding from the 2017-2018 school year.