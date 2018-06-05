× International Cycling Event Coming To NWA, Construction For New Tracks Underway

SPRINGDALE – An international cycling competition is taking place in NWA this fall with new tracks opening for local riders near Labor Day (September 3).

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final will be held in Springdale on October 13, 2018 at The Jones Center.

The announcement was made by Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse at a groundbreaking ceremony at The Jones Center for The Runway Bike Park where the event is set to take place.

“The new pump track at The Jones Center in Springdale will be a great addition to our community,” said Mayor Sprouse. “As the heart of Northwest Arkansas, Springdale is a destination for visitors looking for great amenities. With the opening of the pump track, and the subsequent events at this location, Springdale will only benefit from the increased tourism and international interest. We are appreciative of the work The Jones Center has done to make this a reality, and the work they do in Springdale never ceases to amaze me.”

A pump track combines rolling jumps with high banked turns. Two other tracks will also be built at The Runway Bike Park, including a single-flow track and a strider track for young riders.