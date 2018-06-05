× Nationals Draft Carson Shaddy in Tenth Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The decision to return for a senior season of college baseball is never an easy one, but it’s paid of for Carson Shaddy. The Fayetteville native was selected in the tenth round of the MLB Draft Tuesday by the Washington Nationals with the 311th overall pick.

Shaddy has started at least 50 games for the Razorbacks every season since his sophomore year. The fan-favorite boasts a .331 batting average this year, up 50 points from a year ago. He’s added 11 home runs on the year and a significantly improved glove at second base.

According to MLB.com, the No. 311 overall pick is valued at $136.9K.