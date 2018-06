× Game Times Announced For Super Regional

(KFSM) — The NCAA College World Series released the Arkansas-South Carolina schedule for the 2018 Super Regionals.

The teams will start play Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

They will battle again at 2 p.m. Sunday. That game will be available on ESPN.

The Hogs and the Gamecocks will wrap the series Monday at 6 p.m., if necessary, on ESPN.

