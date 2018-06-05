Preparations Underway For Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is less than two weeks away and there are several new events and activities for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“Our field is starting to come together. We're looking like we have probably one of the strongest fields we've ever had in terms of best players coming here to Pinnacle Country Club,” tournament director Harry Hardy said.

The Walmart sparks are being put in the water and structures continue to go up.

Hardy said their team along with the Pinnacle team have been working year-round to get them to this point.

“We’ll be working all night until midnight the Sunday before the event. Final touches on the golf course. Final touches on the build out here. Just to get ready for what is one of the biggest weeks here in Northwest Arkansas,” he said.

This year they will be launching Razorback Fan Day, which will be held on Saturday, June 23.

“On Saturday of our tournament week we are encouraging sports fans, Razorback fans, golf fans all to come out wear red. Cheer on your favorite players, but more importantly cheer on the hogs that are on our field,” he said.

The Fan Day will be held in Hub479 on the 17th hole from 1-4 p.m.

Razorback mascots and Spirit Squad members will be there to meet with fans.

They are also adding some new activities for golfers who come to the event.

Mercy Hospital will be sponsoring the Mercy Golf Zone and a special luncheon to honor local first responders.

“Mercy Hospital is sponsoring a golf zone out near our 17th hole. We'll have PGA professionals here every day, give people five-minute lessons. We'll be talking about the health benefits that playing golf can bring. We'll have a 30-foot-long putt challenge for a chance for people to win prizes,” he said.

Hardy said all the fan favorite structures will be back again this year and there will be a new initiative called the Walmart and P&G STEAM Center.

“That's an activity center with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities. For families and kids to come out and enjoy and again escape the heat, take some time out from watching golf, have some fun in the STEAM center but learn at the same time,” he said.

The tournament begins on June 18 and runs through the 24. To purchase tickets, click here.