× Rangers Select Biggers In 8th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – All Jax Biggers has done in his two seasons at Arkansas is hit and that parlayed into being drafted in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The junior shortstop hit a team high .338 as a sophomore and followed that up with a .281 year for Arkansas in 2018. The Rangers took Biggers No. 239 overall, marking the fourth Razorbacks taken on day two.

Biggers was slow to start the season in 2018 but came on when it matters, and oddly enough after he broke a finger after being hit by a pitch. The Razorbacks shortstop hit close to .500 in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Regional.

According to MLB.com, the No. 239 overall pick is valued at $166,400.