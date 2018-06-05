Residents Attend Vigil In Springdale For Children & Families Separated At The Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Several people gathered at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale on Tuesday night (June 5) to discuss a better solution to the nation's rising border control issues.

CNN reported that President Donald Trump, enacted a "zero tolerance" policy that severely prosecutes anyone suspected of crossing the border illegally. Even if it means separating children from their mothers and fathers.

"Maybe for them to be a little more compassionate about families being separated. It's not really inhumane about how these families are being separated, and the families are being taken to court and the parents are taken to court and that process takes forever," said vigil-goer Jiro Reyes.

Reyes was too young to remember his experience crossing the border as a baby, but he feels deeply for families being torn apart for weeks or months in holding facilities.

In an interview, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "We believe every person that enters the country illegally like that should be prosecuted."

State Rep. Charlie Collins (R) also weighed in, "My understanding is this is one of the measures that is being legally enforced to help ensure we don't have more illegals coming into the country, but rather encouraging potential entrants to follow through in the procedures," said Collins.

Moving forward, those at the vigil are hoping to make their voice heard during this election season. The local group of dreamers hosting the vigil said this is just the start of the efforts to raise awareness surrounding border control.