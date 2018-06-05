× Rogers Man Sentenced For 2017 Road-Rage Stabbing

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man received 10 years probation last month for stabbing a man during a road-rage fight in July 2017 and later bragging about the incident on social media.

Victor Miguel Collazo-Ramirez, 20, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree battery.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren also ordered Collazo-Ramirez to pay $10, 874.14 in restitution to the victim.

The victim said he and his daughter were on their way to play soccer July 10, 2017, when they nearly had a head-on collision with Collazo-Ramirez on a narrow stretch of East Laura Street, according to court documents.

After both drivers exchanged words, the victim decided to return to his daughter’s home to pick up her soccer shoes when they noticed Collazo-Ramirez following them.

The men stopped near Second Street and West Post Road and started fighting while the victim’s daughter asked them to stop. The victim said he was bleeding heavily after the fight but initially didn’t think he was stabbed.

Police noted the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper back and left forearm. The gash on his forearm was two inches long and two inches deep, according to court documents.

Investigators said they linked Collazo-Ramirez to the stabbing through social media posts and photos, as well as an earlier, unrelated interview.

A records search also matched the victim’s description of Collazo-Ramirez’s car — a green Chevrolet Avalanche — to the same vehicle owned by Collazo-Ramirez’s father, according to court documents.