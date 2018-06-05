× Semi Driver Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash, Interstate 40 Reopened

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM)–A semi-driver was taken to the hospital early Tuesday (June 5) morning after his 18-wheeler overturned.

It happened on Interstate 40 East at the 42 mile-marker just east of Wiederkehr Village.

A mile stretch of I-40 E closed at 12:20 a.m. It re-opened just before 3:30 a.m, according to IDrive Arkansas.

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police said the semi was carrying chicken guts. No word on the extent of the driver’s injuries. No one else was hurt.

