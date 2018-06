Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you take daily medications, your doctor could soon be adjusting your dosages.

Experts said more than 11 million Americans may have incorrect prescriptions for aspirin, statins and blood pressure medications.

A new study from Stanford University finds the data used to determine the risk of a heart attack or stroke hasn't been updated since the 1940's.

Scientists said that doesn't consider changes to diet, environment and medical treatments during the last seventy years.