Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we count down the days until the 2018 season of Football Friday Night, we've put together a countdown of the top 100 plays in the past five seasons in high school football.

Every afternoon 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford will post the next play on the list on social media as the season creeps ever closer. You can follow him on Facebook or on Twitter for the newest videos.

Plays 100-91