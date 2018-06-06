× Allegiant Adds Nonstop Flights From XNA To Florida

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Allegiant Airlines announced a new nonstop service today (June 6) from Bentonville to Destin, Florida.

The new seasonal service takes passengers from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS). To celebrate the start of the new service, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes for “as low as $68.”

“The new nonstop service is already well received by people throughout our growing region,” Kelly Johnson, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport director, said in a news release. “We appreciate the fact that our partners at Allegiant recognize the need for this service, and we thank them for their continued support and commitment to our community.”

The flights will take off twice weekly from XNA in Highfill. It is the fourth location to receive service by Allegiant from XNA.

Seats are limited on the fare sale. The price includes taxes and fees, but the one-way, discounted fares aren’t available on all flights. The flights must be purchased by Friday (June 8) and traveled between June 13 and Aug. 11.