AR Rep. Steve Womack On Tax Reform Impact In Arkansas

Washington (KFSM) – In a speech on the U.S. House Floor, Republican Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) showed his support for H.R.1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was recently passed by congress.

“Because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the economy is taking a turn for a brighter and much more prosperous future. Americans are getting to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. More jobs are being created. Wages are on the rise.

Families in my district, Arkansas’s Third, are seeing their taxes go down by nearly $2,000 on average, and Third District companies are benefiting Americans nationwide. My friend from Arkansas, Mr. Crawford, talked about Walmart – Walmart is headquartered in my district – increased its starting hourly wage to $11. For more than 1.5 million U.S. associates, the company expanded parental leave benefits, providing a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000. It is now empowering its employees to obtain a college education.

All of this – all of this – made possible by something as simple as allowing companies, businesses, and individuals to keep a little more of their hard-earned money. Tyson Foods in my district, America’s market lead for the protein production, headquartered in Springdale, is also using this bill to invest in its people. Tyson Foods provided a one-time bonus to more than 100,000 team members of between $500 and $1,000. You can see, Mr. Speaker, thanks to tax reform, there is indeed a greater optimism about the nation’s economic future.

I was a proud supporter of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and I’m proud of the benefits that it has brought to the American people. I look forward to witnessing its long-lasting benefits for America.”

Congressman Steve Womack has represented Arkansas’s Third Congressional District since 2011.