Clarksville Police: Meth Found In Man's Car With Child Inside

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A man is facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in his car with his child inside, according to Clarksville police.

A witness reported a man who was acting suspicious in the parking lot of River Valley Dentistry May 30 at about 12 p.m. The witness told police the man was in the driver seat of a white Sedan swaying back and forth and acting very strange. According to police, the car pulled out of the parking lot and appeared to have a car seat inside.

Police found a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store. When police pulled into the parking lot, the vehicle left and headed east on Poplar Street. Police noticed the rear of the vehicle had extensive damage to the trunk and tail light area and had a broken windshield. The vehicle turned onto Poplar Circle and the right turn signal was not operational, so police initiated a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, police observed a baby in a car seat on the rear passenger side and could tell the baby was sweating. The incident report states that the vehicle did not appear to have air conditioning and the only window that was down was the driver side window.

The driver was identified as Skylar Sexton, 39. Police said he was acting nervous and could not find the registration for the vehicle. Police found two small white pills in the driver seat and when asked if he had anything illegal on him he told police he had two pipes in his pockets.

He was then placed under arrest. The baby was removed from the car and DHS was notified.

Police found three small plastic baggies with white residue in a black bag. A small plastic baggie with a white crystal-like substance inside was found in the center console.

The child’s mother arrived on scene and was escorted with the child to the DHS office.

Sexton was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center. He is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia meth or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine LT 2GM, driving on a suspended license, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of Sch IV or V LT28GM