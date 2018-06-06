× Crawford County Sheriff: Intruder Shot By Homeowner Later Arrested At Traffic Stop

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A homeowner wrestled with an intruder before shooting him in the head overnight in Crawford County, the sheriff said Wednesday (June 6).

Sheriff Ron Brown said the homeowner’s alarm went off about 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Clear Creek Road near Kibler. The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and went to investigate the source of the alarm. He told deputies that when he opened the door, the intruder attacked him.

The homeowner said he wrestled with the intruder, then shot him with the shotgun. The intruder ran off, Brown said.

The intruder was arrested later at a traffic stop and was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville with a shotgun wound to the head. He was reportedly in stable condition.

Brown said the intruder faces several charges. He said the homeowner was at the sheriff’s office finishing up interviews and was visibly shaken.