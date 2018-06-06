Fayetteville Police Searching For Two Females Connected To Thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for two females who are wanted for questioning in two thefts that occurred in May.

Police say the women went through an employee's purse and took several items. Stolen debit/credit cards were then used for over $5,000 at Walmart. The thefts occurred at Town and Country on the square and Sew in Heaven on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Detective D. Robbins at (479) 587-3520.