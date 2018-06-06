Fayetteville Residents React To Plans For A Potential Flood Control Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville City Council unanimously voted in favor of a storm water utility study that could open the door to new flood control efforts.

In the last 10 years, Fayetteville has seen four or five major flooding events, leaving some residents struggling to keep their heads above water.

Emily Miller vividly remembers the flood that left people stranded in the west Fayetteville neighborhood. Some of her mom's neighbors were swift water rescued, and some were told they couldn't come back home.

"It was a third of the way up the telephone pole and about halfway up the window seals," said Miller.

City engineers estimate the study will cost around $200,000 in order to pay for the initial study. Homeowners could see a small fee added to their water bills.

City engineers said issues with storm water runoff stem from several problems, including aging infrastructure and lack of formal drainage systems in older areas of the city.

"It's necessary for this whole area. People don't call that a creek, they call it a run off, so anytime it's raining down there the water goes north," said resident Brenda Kidd

The study is expected to take to nine months to complete and the major project would begin in February of 2019.