× Fayetteville Super Regional Tickets Sold Out

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Reserved tickets and Hog Pen general admission tickets for the Fayetteville super regional series between Arkansas and South Carolina have officially sold out.

The series begins Saturday night (June 9) at 5:30 p.m. at Baum Stadium. The second game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday (June 10). If a third game is necessary, it will be played Monday (June 11) at 6 p.m.

The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

There are 250 tickets available online exclusively for University of Arkansas students. They may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis. Students are limited to one ticket per person.