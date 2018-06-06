× Former Southside Pitcher Ty Harpenau Picked By Braves

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFSM)–For the second time in as many days, Southside High School can boast a former pitcher as an MLB draft pick.

RHP Ty Harpenau was selected in the 16th round on Wednesday, 472nd overall by the Atlanta Braves.

Harpenau, a reliever for Texas Tech, is 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 23 appearances this year. The righty has struck out 48 batters in 49.1 innings and has a career ERA of 5.34.

Harpenau helped the Red Raiders win the Lubbock Regional throwing 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 runs and 2 walks while striking out 2 batters. Both appearances came against Louisville with the Mavericks alum picking up the save on June 2.

Texas Tech, the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament hosts Duke in a Super Regional this weekend in Lubbock.