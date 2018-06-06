× Isaiah Campbell Drafted By Angels In 24th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Isaiah Campbell’s 2018 postseason got off to a rough start, exiting the regional championship after just 13 pitches. The week leading up to the Super Regional got a little better for the redshirt sophomore.

Campbell was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 24th round, 721st overall. The tall righty was considered one of the better college pitchers in the draft, but his stock fell after an up and down season.

“We feel good about him coming back. We have to talk with Isaiah but I think there’s a good chance he returns to school,” coach Dave Van Horn said on Wednesday afternoon.

Isaiah Campbell W-L ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2016) 3-1 3.69 31.2 31 13 11 23 Sophomore (2017) 0-0 40.50 0.2 3 3 1 1 Redshirt Sophomore (2018) 4-6 4.17 58.1 59 27 26 60 Career Totals 7-7 4.27 90.2 93 43 38 84

Campbell had one of the best starts of his career against Kentucky earlier this spring, throwing 8 innings of one run baseball while striking out 8 Wildcats.

Former Razorback and Fayetteville Bulldog Blake Parker is currently a reliever on the Angels.