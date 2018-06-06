× Kacey Murphy Taken With First Pick Of 11th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas’s number two starter didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on the third day of the MLB Draft. In fact, it was almost instant.

Kacey Murphy was chosen by the Detroit Tigers with the first pick in the 11th round, 315th overall.

The former Rogers Heritage High School pitcher shot up draft boards this season after posting the second best ERA among SEC starting pitchers in conference play.

Murphy is 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts. The lefty has struck out 74 batters and walked just 16 in 88 innings.

Kacey Murphy W-L ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2016) 0-0 8.49 11.2 16 11 9 14 Sophomore (2017) 5-1 3.65 49.1 43 20 21 68 Junior (2018) 8-4 2.86 88 71 28 16 74 Career Totals 13-5 3.56 149 130 59 36 156

Some of Murphy’s best performances include a near perfect game against South Carolina in a doubleheader at Baum Stadium, throwing a 7 inning shutout against Florida in the SEC tournament and pitching a one-hitter last season in Little Rock.

But the most memorable game came last weekend in the NCAA Regional, as Murphy threw 8 scoreless innings against Southern Miss.

Former Razorback James McCann plays catcher for the Tigers.