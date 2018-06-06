× Man Dies After Scooter Crash In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A 26-year-old man died Tuesday (June 5) after a scooter accident in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police.

Police said Michael Turner was driving northbound on School Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when he hit a curb just south of 9th Street.

He left the roadway and hit a sign, police said. He then fell into Tanglewood Branch Creek and hit a concrete retaining wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was involved in the accident and taken to a local hospital.