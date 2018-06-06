× Razorback Catcher Zack Plunkett Drafted By Diamondbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Razorback fans haven’t seen Zack Plunkett play very many games, and there’s a small chance that could stay true.

The catcher who transferred to Arkansas from TCU was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 1,119th overall pick in the 37th round of the MLB Draft.

Plunkett played two seasons with the Horned Frogs and sat out 2017 due to NCAA transfer rules. Plunkett has appeared in seven games without a start and is hitting .222 with two hits, two RBI, one run and one home run. The long ball came against Kentucky in the first SEC series of the season.

Dave Van Horn consistently has bragged about Plunkett’s arm and ability to throw runners out at second base.

Plunkett is the 11th Razorback drafted in 2018, tying for the most Hogs taken in a single draft with 2013.