Razorback Two-Way Player Evan Lee Drafted

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Evan Lee, the 2016 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-way player was drafted in the 15th round of the MLB Draft.

The Nationals selected Lee, who, if he decides to turn pro, would join 10th round pick Carson Shaddy in the Washington system.

A lefty from Bryant, Lee has emerged as one of the better relief options out of the Hog bullpen and a reliable designated hitter or pinch hitter off the bench.

Lee is hitting .300 with 3 home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs as a sophomore, after batting .333 with 8 RBI as a freshman. On the mound, Lee is 4-3 over two seasons with a 4.36 career ERA.

Lee is also the second Bryant High School graduate drafted in 2018, following teammate Blaine Knight who went 87th overall in the third round to the Orioles.