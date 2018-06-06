× Reindl, Loseke Drafted Back-To-Back In 17th Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–In the first 17 rounds of the MLB Draft, nine current Razorbacks have heard their names called. The two most recent went back to back.

Barrett Loseke, a junior from Jenks High School in Tulsa was picked 517th overall by the Yankees and Shiloh Christian graduate Jake Reindl followed suit as the Cubs took the junior 518th overall.

Two of the three dynamic reliable relievers in the 2018 Arkansas bullpen, Reindl & Loseke have been all but unhittable the second half of the season.

Reindl is 3-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 5 saves plus 61 strikeouts to 15 walks over 51 innings. Reindl threw 7 innings of one run baseball to help Arkansas clinch last weekend’s Fayetteville Regional.

Loseke 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 3 saves while striking out 51 batters and walking 23 over 40.1 innings. The junior was named National Pitcher of the Week on May 1st after three relief efforts totaled nearly nine innings of scoreless baseball.

Loseke joins 2017 third round pick Trevor Stephan in the Yankees system.