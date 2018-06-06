× Springdale Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

According to court records, Homeland Security officers received information in Dec. 2016 that a user uploaded 166 images of child pornography onto the Google Drive Cloud Storage.

An investigation into the email address revealed that the pictures belonged to Matthew Lee Anglin, 29.

In May 2017, a local business contacted investigators about a recovered cell hone that contained suspected child pornography. Investigators found that the cell phone contained 169 images of child pornography, 82 images or child erotica, and 149 images of suspected child pornography.

The cell phone number was associated with Anglin’s email address that uploaded images of child pornography onto the Google Drive Cloud Storage.