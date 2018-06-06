× Springdale Police Searching For Driver Who Hit 12-Year-Old Girl On Bicycle

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are searching for a driver who hit a 12-year-old girl on a bicycle, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor.

Police responded to a SUV vs. bicycle accident in the area of Old Missouri and Huntsville at about 12:43 p.m.

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a SUV while crossing Old Missouri on a bicycle, according to police.

A dark colored SUV was driving north on Old Missouri in the inside lane just north of Huntsville. Police said the car accelerated and left northbound on Old Missouri. The SUV has possible damage to the left front quarter panel.

The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.