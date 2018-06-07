× AG: Company Accused Of Trying To Bribe Medical Marijuana Commission Member

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a company applying for a medical marijuana cultivation permit tried to bribe a member of the medical marijuana commission.

Rutledge said Natural State Agronomics offered a bribe to a commission member, according to our content partner KATV.

The commissioner said that he did not take the bribe, but did award Natural State Agronomics the second-highest score in the application process.