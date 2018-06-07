× Bella Vista Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was sentenced Thursday (June 7) to three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Sebastien Barker, 23, pleaded guilty in February, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Barker was also fined $1,900 and his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration linked Barker to the meth ring via his co-conspirator, Christopher Charles Scott, in spring 2017, according to court documents.

Federal agents later used a confidential source to purchase roughly 81 grams of meth from Scott, who was assisted by Barker during the transaction.

Scott was sentenced in March to 12 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised released and fined $5,900.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case.