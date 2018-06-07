× Fayetteville Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested a stabbing suspect accused of attacking a woman Thursday morning near Franciscan Trail.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was apprehended about 10:42 a.m., according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for Fayetteville police.

Murphy said the woman was in stable condition.

Police were called about 10:26 a.m. for a stabbing in the 4000 block of Franciscan Trail, which is off Wedington Drive just west of Rupple Road.

No other details were immediately available.